For Assam ST Students: Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship Applications Now OPEN

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesdsay announced that applications are now open for Pre-Matric (Class IX & X) and Post-Matric scholarships for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for the academic year 2024-25.

Interested students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The deadline for Pre-Matric applications is August 31, 2024, while the Post-Matric deadline is October 31, 2024. Students are also required to register via the NSP’s One-Time Registration (OTR) system.

Further details can be found on the official website: scholarships.gov.in.