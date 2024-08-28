Assam

For Assam ST Students: Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship Applications Now OPEN

Further details can be found on the official website: scholarships.gov.in.
For Assam ST Students: Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship Applications Now OPEN
For Assam ST Students: Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship Applications Now OPENPhoto - Ranoj Pegu
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesdsay announced that applications are now open for Pre-Matric (Class IX & X) and Post-Matric scholarships for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for the academic year 2024-25.

Interested students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The deadline for Pre-Matric applications is August 31, 2024, while the Post-Matric deadline is October 31, 2024. Students are also required to register via the NSP’s One-Time Registration (OTR) system.

Further details can be found on the official website: scholarships.gov.in.

For Assam ST Students: Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship Applications Now OPEN
"Vocational Courses To Be Removed from Assam Higher Education Syllabus": Ranoj Pegu
ranoj pegu
Scholarship
Scheduled Tribe

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/for-assam-st-students-pre-matric-post-matric-scholarship-applications-now-open
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com