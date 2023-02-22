Assam: NAAC Awards Accreditation to Two Golaghat Colleges

At least two colleges in Golaghat district were able to receive the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) under University Grants Commission (UGC) accreditation after inspection by the council.

The two colleges have been identified as Debraj Roy College and Golaghat Commerce College who received NAAC accreditation and brought good reputation to the district.

The General Secretary of Assam College Librarians’ Association of Golaghat Dr Jnandeep Saikia and former President of the association Srimanta Madhab Bora visited the two colleges to congratulate them and expressed their happiness to authorities after receiving the accreditation.

They discussed about how team cohesion have helped them to receive this accreditation.

It may be mentioned that earlier in the year 2011, Debraj Roy College had receive NAAC accreditation with Grade-A, and this year too they were accredited by the council with Grade-A.