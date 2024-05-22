Nagaon and Lakhimpur District Alters School Timings Due to Heatwave

In Nagaon district starting from May 23, classes will commence at 8:00 a.m. Lower primary schools will conduct sessions from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while M.E. Schools will operate from 8.00 am to 1.00 pm. High school and higher secondary classes will extend until 1:30 p.m. This directive encompasses all private educational institutions within the district.