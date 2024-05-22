Nagaon and Lakhimpur District Alters School Timings Due to Heatwave

In response to the rising temperatures, both Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts have introduced modified teaching schedules, ensuring the safety and comfort of students and educators.
In Nagaon district starting from May 23, classes will commence at 8:00 a.m. Lower primary schools will conduct sessions from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while M.E. Schools will operate from 8.00 am to 1.00 pm. High school and higher secondary classes will extend until 1:30 p.m. This directive encompasses all private educational institutions within the district.
Meanwhile, in Lakhimpur District, Classes will begin at 7:30 a.m. effective May 23. Lower primary schools will run sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while middle schools will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. High school and higher secondary classes will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Both districts have promptly enforced these adjustments to adapt to the summer conditions.