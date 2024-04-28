Schools Closed in Tripura Till May 1 Amid Intense Heatwave

This closure is a response to the relentless heatwave persisting throughout the state and to ensure the well-being of all students.

"In continuation of the earlier memo of even number dated April 23, due to the perpetuation of scorching heat wave throughout the state, it has been decided that all the government and government-aided schools under the Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, schools under TTAADC and privately managed schools will remain closed for more three days from April 29 to May 5," the Education (School) Department said.