Schools Closed in Tripura Till May 1 Amid Intense Heatwave

Amidst the sweltering heatwave, the School Education Department of Tripura has officially announced the closure of schools from April 29th to May 1st, 2024.
In line with a prior memorandum issued on Sunday, the Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura, has officially announced the closure of all Government, Government-Aided, and Privately Managed Schools, including those under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
This closure is a response to the relentless heatwave persisting throughout the state and to ensure the well-being of all students.
"In continuation of the earlier memo of even number dated April 23, due to the perpetuation of scorching heat wave throughout the state, it has been decided that all the government and government-aided schools under the Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, schools under TTAADC and privately managed schools will remain closed for more three days from April 29 to May 5," the Education (School) Department said.
The decision underscores the government's commitment to prioritizing the well-being of students and staff amidst challenging weather conditions. District Education Officers have been promptly tasked with ensuring that this directive reaches all schools within their respective jurisdictions.
Parents and guardians are urged to take necessary precautions, ensuring that children remain hydrated and seek shelter from the sun's intense rays. This concerted effort aims to mitigate the adverse effects of the heatwave on students and staff alike.