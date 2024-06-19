"Nalanda A Symbol of India's Academic Heritage & Vibrant Cultural Exchange": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness on the inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University and said that 'Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange'.
After inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir PM Modi stated that the revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the 'Golden Age' of India adding that the new campus of the university will give the world an introduction to India's capability.
PM Modi said, “I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the third time. Nalanda is more than just a name, it's a mantra, an identity, a declaration that books might get destroyed in fire, but knowledge persists. 'Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. The revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the Golden Age of India.”
The Prime Minister said that Nalanda is not just limited to the renaissance of India's past instead the heritage of various countries of the world and Asia is linked to it.
"Nalanda was once the epicentre of India's educational identity. Education goes beyond the realms of borders, profits and losses. Education shapes our thoughts and behaviour. During ancient times, admission to Nalanda University was not based on the nationality of the student. People from different walks of life used to come here in pursuit of education," he said.
"Nalanda is the first-ever campus in India which will work on the model of Net Zero energy, Net Zero emissions and Net Zero waste. Working on the idea of 'Be your own light', this campus will guide the world," the PM added.
Noting that the 21st centre is being called the Asian century, PM Modi said that Nalanda University is working towards making Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) the India university network
Nalanda's new campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international center, an amphitheater that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.
The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.