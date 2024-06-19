"Nalanda A Symbol of India's Academic Heritage & Vibrant Cultural Exchange": PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that Nalanda is not just limited to the renaissance of India's past instead the heritage of various countries of the world and Asia is linked to it.

"Nalanda was once the epicentre of India's educational identity. Education goes beyond the realms of borders, profits and losses. Education shapes our thoughts and behaviour. During ancient times, admission to Nalanda University was not based on the nationality of the student. People from different walks of life used to come here in pursuit of education," he said.