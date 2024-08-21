Nani Gopal Mahanta Takes Charge as New Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University

Dr. Mahanta's academic credentials are exemplary. He earned his M.A. in Political Science from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, in 1992. His pursuit of knowledge continued with a two-year course on ‘Peace, Conflict Resolution, & Policy Studies’ at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a Rotary World Peace Fellow (2002–2004). He later achieved his PhD from Gauhati University in 2006 with a dissertation titled “State, Identity and Politics of Violence: ULFA and Vision of Peace in Assam.”