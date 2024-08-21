Nani Gopal Mahanta Takes Charge as New Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University

Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta officially took charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University on August 21, 2024. This appointment follows his designation as the 18th Vice-Chancellor of the esteemed institution on July 28, marking a new chapter in its history.
A distinguished academician and political scientist, Dr. Mahanta brings extensive experience and expertise to his new role. Prior to his appointment, he served as a professor in the Department of Political Science at Gauhati University, where he has made significant contributions to the field.
Dr. Mahanta's academic credentials are exemplary. He earned his M.A. in Political Science from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, in 1992. His pursuit of knowledge continued with a two-year course on ‘Peace, Conflict Resolution, & Policy Studies’ at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a Rotary World Peace Fellow (2002–2004). He later achieved his PhD from Gauhati University in 2006 with a dissertation titled “State, Identity and Politics of Violence: ULFA and Vision of Peace in Assam.”
An accomplished author, Dr. Mahanta has written several influential books, including Confronting the State: ULFA’s Quest for Sovereignty and Political Theory and Indian Constitution. He also directed the project ‘Mapping Human Security: The Caste of North-East India’, funded by the Asian Dialogue Society, Singapore, and conducted on behalf of C-NES in 2008.
In addition to his academic achievements, Dr. Mahanta serves as an education advisor to the government, reflecting his commitment to advancing educational policies and practices.