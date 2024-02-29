National Science Day 2024 Celebrates Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat

He was also awarded the most prestigious Nobel Prize in physics in the year 1930 for Raman Effect. This year's theme of NSD is ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat", which emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in science and technology, encouraging the nation to rely on its own capabilities for sustainable growth and progress. DRL Tezpur, the only DRDO laboratory in NE region, celebrated NSD 2024 with great enthusiasm.