NCERT Revises Class 12 History Book; Chapters On 'Mughal Empire' Removed

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised the Class 12 History book by removing the chapters on the Mughal Empire.

With this, the syllabus of all the boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh and other state board that follow NCERT will be affected. The rationalized syllabus has been introduced by the NCERT for 2023-24 academic year.

According to the updated curriculum, NCERT has removed the chapters and topics related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ from history book ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II’.

The NCERT will remove some poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks too.

Along with History, Class 12th Civics book has also been revised. The NCERT has removed two chapters titled `American Hegemony in World Politics` and `The Cold War Era` from the book.

Further, Rise of Popular Movements` and `Era of One Party Dominance` chapters from the Class 12th textbook `Indian Politics after Independence` have also been removed.

The NCERT has revised the curriculum for classes 10th and 11th as well. Subjects including Central Islamic Lands`, `Clash of Cultures`, and `Industrial Revolution have been removed from Class 11 textbook `Themes in World History`.

A senior official said that the new syllabus and textbooks have been updated from this year and are being implemented in various schools.