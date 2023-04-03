Manipur

Manipur: One Injured In Ukhrul IED Blast; Third In 3 Months

A manhunt has been launched to nab the perpetrators behind the blast.
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Manipur’s Ukhrul town on Monday evening, injuring one person who was in the vicinity.

As per reports, the IED blast took place in between the Makhan Store and Viewland Baptist Church in Ukhrul at around 6 pm today.

Following the incident, the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

No individual or underground group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Meanwhile, Ukrul police and paramilitary personnel reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the perpetrators behind the blast.

Notably, this is third such incident in the last three months that occurred in Ukrul.

Last month, a powerful IED exploded inside the mini secretariat campus at Ukhrul causing damage to the wall of the building.

In January this year, four pedestrians were injured in a bomb blast that occurred in Ukrul.

