NEET-PG 2024: Exam Date Shifted to August 11 Amidst Controversy

The National Board of Examination (NBEMS) has officially rescheduled the NEET-PG 2024 examination from its earlier date of June 23 to August 11, 2024. This decision, announced via a recent statement, cited the need for rescheduling without specifying the reasons behind the sudden change.
The NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate) is a crucial examination conducted by NBEMS to assess candidates' eligibility for admission into postgraduate medical programs across government and private medical colleges in India. This year, the exam attracted over two lakh applicants vying for nearly 70,000 available seats.
The rescheduling follows the backdrop of controversy surrounding the NEET-UG exams, where allegations of paper leaks have surfaced. NEET-UG determines eligibility for undergraduate medical programs nationwide.
The NEET-PG 2024 examination will be held in two shifts on August 11, 2024, marking a critical date change for aspiring medical professionals across the country.
For further updates and details regarding the NEET-PG 2024 examination, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.