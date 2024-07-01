NTA Announces NEET-UG Retest Results For 1563 Candidates Amidst Controversy

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) retest held on June 23 for 1563 candidates.
This decision followed a controversy over the awarding of grace marks to certain students. As per a public notice on June 30, NTA also revised the ranks of all candidates who took the exam. The revised scorecards, including those of the retest candidates, will be available on the website.
Amidst ongoing disputes, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi stated on June 30 that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken moral responsibility and an investigation is underway.
"Investigation is being carried out in this matter and we need to hold serious deliberations instead of political stunts or playing a blame game. This is a serious issue and we see that the student community and their parents are affected because of this," she said.
Earlier, the NEET UG exam was conducted on May 5, 2024, across numerous centers domestically and internationally, with 23 lakh candidates participating. The initial results, revealing 67 perfect scores of 720 marks, sparked nationwide protests.
Following a Supreme Court directive to annul grace marks, affected candidates were given the choice to retest or retain their original scores.
Additionally, the Central Government has formed a high-level committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan, to review NTA's exam conduct. The CBI has taken over the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak, focusing on incidents reported in various states during the May 5 exam.
Recently, the CBI arrested two individuals from Jharkhand on June 27 in connection with the paper leak, adding to previous arrests in Patna, Bihar.