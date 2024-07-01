NTA Announces NEET-UG Retest Results For 1563 Candidates Amidst Controversy

Following a Supreme Court directive to annul grace marks, affected candidates were given the choice to retest or retain their original scores.

Additionally, the Central Government has formed a high-level committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan, to review NTA's exam conduct. The CBI has taken over the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak, focusing on incidents reported in various states during the May 5 exam.