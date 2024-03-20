NEET PG 2024 Exams Rescheduled, To Be Held On June 23

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or the NEET PG 2024 examinations will be held on June 23 instead of July 7, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday announced the revised schedule.
The crucial decision was taken during a meeting including the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the National Medical Commission, the Medical Counselling Committee, the Directorate General of Health Sciences, and the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences.
Meanwhile, the eligibility cut-off date for NEET PG 2024 will be the same as the previous one, that is, August 15 and the results will be declared on July 15.
The updated NEET PG 2024 is as follows:
Date of NEET PG 2024 examination: June 23.
Declaration of results: By July 15.
Period for counseling: August 5 to October 15.
Academic session starts: September 16.
Last date of joining: October 21.
NEET-PG acts as the qualifying and ranking exam for individuals seeking admission to different MD/MS and PG diploma programs as per the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.