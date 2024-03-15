Petition Filed At Last Minute: SC Refuses To Postpone NEET-MDS Exam

The court observed that the issue had already been resolved since the internship deadline was extended to June 30 by the Centre. An official notification by NBEMS had said, "Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.04.2024 to 30.06.2024 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2024 can apply for NEET-MDS 2024."