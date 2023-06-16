NEET UG 2023: Outstanding Results By Nagaon Ramanujan Junior College, Jorhat OIL Super 30

Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon, and OIL Super 30 Jorhat have garnered praise for their exceptional performance in the recently announced NEET results. These educational institutions have produced a significant number of successful candidates, demonstrating their commitment to academic excellence and providing quality education.
Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon, has achieved remarkable success with 35 candidates securing their places in NEET. Among them, Biswajyoti Das, the state rank holder of AHSEC, attained an outstanding score of 685 marks, showcasing his exceptional aptitude and dedication to the medical field.
Meanwhile, OIL Super 30 Jorhat, in its pursuit of empowering underprivileged students, has witnessed all 50 enrolled candidates clearing NEET with flying colors. These talented individuals, comprising 16 girls and 34 boys from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, have secured admissions into prestigious medical colleges, including AIIMS and other renowned institutions across the country. Notably, Lohit Chetry from Sonitpur, Assam, emerged as the top scorer at the OIL Super 30 Jorhat center, achieving a remarkable 99.80 percentile in NEET. His outstanding accomplishment serves as an inspiration to his peers and reflects the unwavering dedication and perseverance exhibited by all the students.
OIL Super 30, a flagship initiative led by Oil India Limited (OIL), the country's oldest exploration and production company, plays a crucial role in transforming the lives of underprivileged students. The program provides 11-month free residential coaching for clearing engineering and medical entrance exams, upholding principles of inclusivity, accessibility, and personalized learning. The success of OIL Super 30 Jorhat, along with the other five centers located in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Itanagar, and Jodhpur, further strengthens the program's impact in empowering talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.
The achievements of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon, and OIL Super 30 Jorhat in the NEET results highlight their unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering students to excel academically. These educational institutions serve as beacons of educational excellence, propelling their students to accomplish great feats and contribute to the healthcare sector in India.