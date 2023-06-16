NEET UG 2023: Outstanding Results By Nagaon Ramanujan Junior College, Jorhat OIL Super 30

Meanwhile, OIL Super 30 Jorhat, in its pursuit of empowering underprivileged students, has witnessed all 50 enrolled candidates clearing NEET with flying colors. These talented individuals, comprising 16 girls and 34 boys from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, have secured admissions into prestigious medical colleges, including AIIMS and other renowned institutions across the country. Notably, Lohit Chetry from Sonitpur, Assam, emerged as the top scorer at the OIL Super 30 Jorhat center, achieving a remarkable 99.80 percentile in NEET. His outstanding accomplishment serves as an inspiration to his peers and reflects the unwavering dedication and perseverance exhibited by all the students.