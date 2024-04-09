NEET (UG) 2024 Application Window Reopened Till April 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) reponed the registration window for students who missed the opportunity earlier to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2024 due to some reasons in a major relief.
The application window opened today and will shut again on April 10 at 11:50 pm. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website.
NEET(UG) 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm throughout the nation along with 14 cities outside India in pen and paper, that is, offline mode.
In a post on X, the official handle of NTA wrote, "NTA re-opens the registration window for NEET (UG) 2024 based on stakeholder requests. Revised dates for online application forms: 9th to 10th April 2024 (up to 10:50 P.M.). Last date for fees payment: 10th April 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). One-time opportunity, so apply carefully! "
In a public notice, the NTA mentioned, "We have received various representations from stakeholders requesting the re-opening of the registration window for NEET (UG)-2024. Based on these representations, it has been decided to reopen the Registration Window for NEET (UG) 2024."
The examination conducting agency further specified that the schedule for the examination city slip, admit cards release, and declaration of results will be available on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the scheduled time.
For online form submission, candidates will be able to log in and verify their identity using the following options:
Aadhar card
Digi locker
ABC ID
Passport
Pan Card
School/ Any other valid Government Identity Card with a photograph
It is a one-time opportunity, the testing agency stated asking candidates to exercise caution as no further chances will be provided for NEET (UG) 2024 application.
Any candidate facing difficulties during the process will be able to contact on 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in. The NTA advised candidates to regularly check the official websites for latest updates.