NEET UG 2024: NTA Calls Paper Leak Allegations Baseless

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed claims of a paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2024, labeling them as "completely baseless and without any merit."
In an official statement, the NTA asserted, "It has been confirmed through NTA's security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that social media posts alleging a paper leak are completely baseless and lack substance."
The examination body clarified that apart from an incident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, where certain students reportedly seized question papers before the exam concluded, all other images of papers circulating on social media are unrelated to the authentic paper.
Addressing instances of malpractice and impersonation, the NTA emphasized that stringent measures were taken against impersonators and candidates involved.
Numerous individuals have been apprehended across various cities nationwide for purportedly appearing in NEET UG 2024 on behalf of genuine candidates.
The NTA emphasized its post-exam data analysis to identify cases of Unfair Means (UFM), with corresponding actions taken in accordance with existing regulations, including candidate disqualification and future examination debarment.
This year, a record number of over 24 lakh students registered for NEET UG 2024, with participation from more than 10 lakh male students and over 13 lakh female students.
The NTA attributed the surge in examinee numbers to the availability of examination centers in several smaller cities, particularly in the Northeast, as well as in Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states.
Urging candidates, parents, teachers, and stakeholders to disregard rumors, the NTA urged focus on forthcoming examinations.
NEET (UG) 2024 was conducted across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, on May 5.