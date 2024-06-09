NEET-UG Exam Controversy: 4-Member Panel to Review Grace Marks Amid Allegations of Irregularities

The Ministry of Education has constituted a four-member panel, headed by a former Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson, to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,563 candidates in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG). The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced this move on Saturday.
The medical and dental entrance test results, declared on June 4, have faced backlash from aspirants alleging multiple issues and irregularities, leading to demands for a fresh examination. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the RSS, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations surrounding NEET-UG.
Several aspirants have approached courts seeking relief. A political slugfest has ensued between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the examination, which saw over 24 lakh registrations and 97% attendance. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticized the government, calling for a thorough investigation into the purported irregularities.
NTA officials have tasked the four-member panel to submit its recommendations within a week, potentially leading to revised results for the affected candidates. The move comes amidst allegations of inflated marks, with 67 candidates sharing the first rank, including six from the same center in Haryana.
Candidates demanding a re-exam allege that the grace marks awarded to compensate for time lost at six exam centers have led to inflated scores, impacting other candidates' chances. The centers in question are located in Meghalaya, Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Dantewada and Balod in Chhattisgarh, Surat in Gujarat, and Chandigarh.
“A high-powered committee has been set up to review the results of over 1,563 candidates. The four-member panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week, and the results of these candidates might be revised,” said Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General, NTA. He added that the awarding of grace marks has not affected the exam's qualifying criteria, and the review will not impact the admission process.
The issue has taken a political turn, with several opposition parties raising concerns. AAP has called for a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged irregularities, while Congress has accused the BJP of widespread corruption and malpractices in examinations. The Congress in Kerala has also expressed doubts about the authenticity of the exam results.
Responding to AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor questioned the contradictory statements from AAP leaders regarding the exam results. Meanwhile, the NTA has denied any irregularities, attributing the higher scores to changes in NCERT textbooks and grace marks for lost time at certain centers.
Regarding the possibility of re-conducting the exam, Singh stated, “It will be decided depending upon the committee’s recommendations. The idea is to ensure that students who lost time or other students are not at any disadvantage,” while denying any paper leaks or irregularities in the exam process.
The ABVP has supported the NEET candidates' demands, stating that irregularities were reported on the day of the examination from various parts of the country, including the apprehension of solvers and issues in question paper distribution. ABVP’s national general secretary, Yagyavalkya Shukla, has called for a CBI investigation and strict action against those responsible.