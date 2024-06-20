NCP(SCP) Leader Calls for Pradhan's Resignation Over UGC-NET Exam Cancellation

Following the cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18, Clyde Crasto, the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Crasto criticized the central government, citing the cancellation as another failure in managing the education system and accused them of neglecting students' efforts and jeopardizing their futures.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also voiced concerns over the alleged NEET paper leak and the UGC-NET exam cancellation. He expressed disappointment over the recurring compromises in the examination system, particularly in BJP-ruled states, and emphasized the Congress Party's commitment to advocating for students' interests until the government takes decisive action.
The Ministry of Education stated that the UGC-NET exam was cancelled to uphold transparency and the sanctity of the examination process, following inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs indicating potential compromise of the exam's integrity. The matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.
The exam, attended by 81% of the 11.21 lakh registered candidates across 317 cities, according to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has sparked widespread concern over the security and fairness of India's education assessments.