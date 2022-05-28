NEP 2020 is a Knowledge Document of 21st Century: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended a roundtable on implementing National Education Policy (NEP) at Symbiosis International University at Pune on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that NEP 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century. It aims to promote all-round development of an individual and to make education accessible to everyone. He said that India has become the epicenter of knowledge based economy and our contribution to the global economy is significant.

He said, “Our academic fraternity has a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India in the new world. Today we are at the crossroads of an emerging new global order. How well we harmonise with technology and automation, acquire new skills will define our readiness for the future of work as well as for a leadership role in the emerging new global order. There is a huge opportunity for all of us here, especially for our academic community.”

Pradhan also highlighted that our education system had been rigid in the past. “Multi-disciplinary and holistic education was a challenge but NEP 2020 has made it possible to make our teaching and learning more vibrant, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary.” Pradhan said.