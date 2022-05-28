Guwahati: Missing Siblings Traced in Bihar

The two kids who were reportedly missing from Hatigaon in Assam’s Guwahati have been traced in Bihar on Saturday.

This was stated by the father of the kidnapped duo.

Nasir Ali, father of the two kids said, “My two kids were kidnapped by a youth whose name has not been identified as of now. He had kidnapped my kids on the direction of Shahrukh Khan and my former wife Tamanna Parvin. The kids were rescued from the Kishanganj Railway Station in Bihar.”

“A police team from Guwahati has already gone to Kishanganj to bring all of them back. I will get to know the facts after they are brought back home,” he added.

Shahrukh Khan is the man to whom Tamanna had fled to few months ago. According to reports, the youth had allured the two kids saying that he was their uncle and taken them away from their residence at Sijubari in Hatigaon on Friday.

The siblings that were missing are 12-year-old Ismaira and 4-years-old Atif Ali.

Also Read: No Corruption in Procuring PPE Kits: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika