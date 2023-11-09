NEPNI Group of Institutions Announces Scholarships for Students Across India

North East Paramedical and Nursing Institute (NEPNI), a Premier Institute for Health Care Education that includes Nursing and Paramedical courses in Northeast India under the aegis of NEPNI Trust, located near Guwahati has announced scholarships for meritorious and below-poverty-line students across the country.
The merit scholarship will be given to students in the science stream scoring 80 percent and above in their 10+2 examination and the BPL scholarship will be given to students scoring 60 percent and above in the 10+2 examination.
The scholarship amounting to Rs 30,000 will be given to each student. The scholarship will be applicable for students admitted into ANM, GNM, B.Sc Nursing, and Paramedical courses including Physiotherapy, Radiography and Medical Lab Technology at the NEPNI Group of Institutions. The last date of admission is November 30, 2023.
The students will have to visit the official website https://nepniinstitutions.in for more information as well as submission of relevant data online.
Mr Babul Ali, President of NEPNI Trust in this context mentioned, “We are happy to announce scholarships to students across the country this year. Apart from merit and BPL scholarship, there will also be a minority scholarship from the Ministry of Minority Affairs. We will also arrange separate hostel facilities for students coming from states outside Assam, we will help in getting education loans and we are also committed to providing 100 percent placement assurance for the students nationally and globally.”
NEPNI group of Institutions is currently offering Auxilary Nurses' Midwife (2 years), General Nurses and Midwife (3 years), BPT B.Sc Physiotherapy (4.5years), B.Sc. in Radiography & Advance imaging 4 years), B.SC. in Medical Laboratory Technology (3 years) NEPNI group of institutions will also introduce 5 years and 3 years of Law courses in the year 2024 which will be affiliated to Guwahati University.