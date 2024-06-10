New Findings On Black Hole Binary System Revealed By IIT Guwahati, Multi-Institute Research

According to a press release from IIT Guwahati, black holes are challenging to study directly due to their nature, which prevents anything from escaping, including light. However, black hole binaries, where a black hole is paired with another object such as a normal star, present a unique opportunity for investigation. In these systems, the black hole's gravity pulls material from its companion star, forming an accretion disk of gas and dust spiraling into the black hole. As this material is drawn closer, it heats up to millions of degrees, emitting X-rays that can be detected by space-based telescopes.