New Guidelines for SEBA HSLC 2025 Announced | Deets Inside

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Saturday introduced significant changes for the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in 2025. Here are the key highlights:
1. Four OMR Sets: SEBA HSLC 2025 will feature four sets of question papers labeled A, B, C, and D. This aims to ensure fairness and reduce the possibility of cheating.
2. Introduction of Elective Subject: A new elective subject titled "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics" will be added to the curriculum for Class IX, reflecting the board's recognition of the importance of emerging technologies.
3. Separate Passing Marks for MCQ and Descriptive Questions: Students will now be required to achieve passing marks separately for both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Descriptive Questions, emphasizing proficiency in both formats.
4. District Level Internal Examination Committee for Practical Examinations: Practical examinations across all subjects will be overseen by the District Level Internal Examination Committee, ensuring standardized assessment procedures.
1. Flexible Question Patterns in Language Subjects: In subjects such as English and other languages, questions may not solely be based on prescribed lessons or chapters. Unseen passages, grammar items, and other aspects will be included, aligning with learning outcomes.
2. Concept-Based Questions in Science and Mathematics: Science and Mathematics papers will feature concept-based questions, which may not directly correlate with textbook content. Examples and references, as well as calculations, may be included to assess understanding and application of concepts.
3. Adaptation to NEP 2020 Guidelines: The question patterns for all subjects, including vocational subjects, will be adjusted in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to enhance the quality and relevance of education.
These changes reflect SEBA's commitment to evolving educational standards and aligning with contemporary academic trends.
Students, teachers, and stakeholders are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these modifications to better prepare for the upcoming examinations.