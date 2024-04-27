New Guidelines for SEBA HSLC 2025 Announced | Deets Inside

1. Four OMR Sets: SEBA HSLC 2025 will feature four sets of question papers labeled A, B, C, and D. This aims to ensure fairness and reduce the possibility of cheating.

2. Introduction of Elective Subject: A new elective subject titled "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics" will be added to the curriculum for Class IX, reflecting the board's recognition of the importance of emerging technologies.

3. Separate Passing Marks for MCQ and Descriptive Questions: Students will now be required to achieve passing marks separately for both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Descriptive Questions, emphasizing proficiency in both formats.

4. District Level Internal Examination Committee for Practical Examinations: Practical examinations across all subjects will be overseen by the District Level Internal Examination Committee, ensuring standardized assessment procedures.