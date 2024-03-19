New Medical Colleges To Take Maximum 150 Students In Batch: NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) in India is implementing substantial reforms to enhance the standard of medical education. They are adopting a dual strategy which involves expanding the number of medical colleges and improving the teacher-student ratio by reducing batch sizes.
Previously, medical colleges had an excessive number of students, with MBBS batches consisting of up to 250 individuals. This resulted in overcrowded classrooms and a lack of hands-on training opportunities. However, new medical colleges will now have smaller batch sizes ranging from 50 to 150 students.
According to the Under Graduate-Minimum Standards Regulations (UG-MSR) 2023, medical colleges should adhere to the guideline of having 100 MBBS seats for every 10 lakh population in states/UTs.
The NMC plans to tackle the problem of having multiple hospitals in the same area by limiting the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges to 150 and allowing only 100 seats per one million people (10 lakh).
"As per MSR 2023 issued on August 16, 2023, colleges seeking increased number of seats cannot exceed a total of 150 MBBS students from the year 2024-25. Colleges seeking increase in seats for admission, shall have admitted batches fulfilling all the criteria for number of seats admitted for the preceding academic year and also shall be fulfilling all the requirements for increase in seat capacity," the NMC guidelines specifies.
The reforms implemented by the NMC extend beyond mere numerical changes. According to the UGMSR 2023, newly established medical colleges are required to have operational hospitals with a minimum number of beds, ensuring that students have access to practical training facilities. Moreover, annual renewals have been introduced to guarantee that colleges uphold quality standards throughout their functioning.
The NMC recognizes the presence of problems such as the uneven distribution of medical colleges and the requirement for enhanced clinical experience for students.
According to Dr. Aruna V Vanikar, the president of the NMC's Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), there have been requests from students, faculty, and medical professionals to decrease the number of students in each batch. The Ministry of Health has approved this decision, which aims to improve the interaction between teachers and students and enhance practical learning.
He further said, "If colleges possess a functional hospital with faculty in all clinical departments, they can commence with just 50 seats. These hospitals should maintain a minimum capacity of 200 beds, including 20 ICU beds, and must have basic infrastructure to facilitate classes in MBBS phase I and phase II. This streamlined approach simplifies the establishment process for operational hospitals."
Dr. Vanikar emphasized the issue of multiple hospitals in one area, which hinders student opportunities. The Commission plans to tackle this by implementing a seat allocation formula based on population.