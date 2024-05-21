New Timings Announced For Schools In Jorhat Amid Scorching Heat

Authorities in Assam’s Jorhat district ordered a change in school timings for both private and government institutes in light of the rising temperatures.
The order was issued by the district inspector of schools in Jorhat, Buli Gogoi Bhuyan which further directed heads of schools to ensure morning assembly is conducted at 8 am.
According to an official notification, the order will come into force from June 1. As per the new timings, all institutes will begin operations from 8 am.
While lower primary schools will function till 12:30 pm, middle English schools/Upper primary schools will function till 1 pm and high schools and higher secondary schools will be operational till 1:30 pm, the order mentioned.
“For the smooth functioning of Schools and for Public Interest and due to the rise of temperature and Scorching Heat the timing of the Schools (both Government and Private) in Jorhat district has been rescheduled w.e.f 1" June 2024,” read the official order.
“This order has been issued as per the approval of District Commissioner, Jorhat,” it added.