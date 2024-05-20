Delhi Schools Ordered To Declare Summer Vacation Amid Intense Heat

The Delhi government has mandated all private schools in the city to declare summer vacation until June 30, effective immediately, due to the severe heatwave conditions in the capital.
This directive follows an order instructing the Heads of Schools of the Directorate of Education (DoE) to observe summer vacation from May 11, 2024, to June 30, 2024, for the academic year 2024-25. However, some government-aided and unaided recognized private schools remained open despite the heatwave, the order mentioned.
"All the Heads of Schools of DoE were directed to observe Summer Vacation from 11.05.2024 (Sunday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) for the Academic Year 2024-25. However, it has been observed that some of the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves," a circular issued by the Delhi government read.
The decision to extend the summer break to a total of 50 days reflects the government's response to the extreme temperatures, prioritizing the health and safety of students. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is experiencing a particularly hot summer this year, with temperatures expected to be higher than in previous years.
On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above the seasonal average, and the mercury is expected to reach a high of 45 degrees Celsius. These extreme weather conditions have necessitated the extended summer vacation for schools in the city.