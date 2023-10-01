Next IAS Launches Groundbreaking Scholarship Program for Civil Services Aspirants

Despite the proliferation of diverse career options, a significant number of Indian youth still harbour dreams of donning the prestigious mantle of IAS or IPS officers. For these aspiring individuals, the arduous journey often leads them to bustling metropolises like Delhi, Patna, and Allahabad, where they dedicate years of their lives to mastering a test considered one of the most formidable in the nation.
However, a substantial number of students share this ambition, yet find themselves unable to pursue it due to financial constraints that limit their access to intensive preparation in major cities.
For those students, Next IAS Institute, an esteemed branch of the Made Easy Group, has unveiled a scholarship program tailored especially for them. This transformative opportunity may very well be the conduit through which your dream of becoming an IAS officer materializes. The program extends financial assistance covering up to 100 percent of tuition fees for the Pre-cum Mains Foundation course in General Studies, available in both English and Hindi, and accessible through both online and offline modes.
The registration window for this scholarship test is set to close on October 5, with the test itself scheduled for October 15. Successful candidates will commence their training from October 26, 2023, through July 31, 2024. To facilitate seamless preparation within proximity to their homes, Next IAS centers have been established in strategic locations including Delhi, Bhopal, and Jaipur.
In a bid to ensure inclusivity, Next IAS has established test centers across the nation, spanning key cities such as Vijayawada, Kolkata, Vizag, Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh, Bhilai, Raipur, and many more, encompassing a total of 42 cities. This extensive network aims to provide every applicant, regardless of their geographical location, ample opportunities to pursue their aspirations.
Founded by B Singh, the CMD of the Made Easy Group and a former IES officer, Next IAS Institute has established itself as a guiding light for countless hopefuls navigating the challenging waters of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. With hundreds of successful selections annually, Next IAS offers comprehensive support from the Civil Services Preliminaries all the way to the Interview, instilling confidence in candidates that with diligence and the right guidance, their goal is indeed attainable.
Next IAS is more than just an institute; it is a testament to success. In the Civil Services Examinations of 2017, 2018, and 2019, Next IAS achieved an impressive 40 percent total selection rate. In 2020, this figure soared to 43 percent, with five candidates securing spots in the top 10. The trend continued in 2021 with a remarkable 42 percent total selection rate, including four candidates in the top 10. The pinnacle was reached in 2022, with an astounding 67 percent of the total selection, including seven candidates in the top 10. These accomplished aspirants remained closely associated with Next IAS throughout their journey, a partnership that undoubtedly contributed to their triumphant success.
For detailed information and registration for the scholarship program, please visit the official website of Next IAS: nextias.com.