IAS MN Dahal Given Additional Charge of Assam State AIDS Control Society

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Megha Nidhi Dahal has been given additional charge of the Project Director of the Assam State AIDS Control Society.
MN Dahal currently holds the position of Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).
This was one of the major bureaucratic reshuffles of the Assam Government that was announced on Sunday.
Here is the full list of officers who have been reshuffled as per the transfer order issued by the Personnel Department of the Assam Government:
1) In the interest of public service, Shri Dharma Kanta Mili, ACS (DR-1993) Director, Higher Education, Assam, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering Department and Additional Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam as additional charge.
2) In the interest of public service, Smti Pomi Baruah, ACS (DR- 2004) Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department and Medical Education & Research Department, PD, ASACS, Director AYUSH (addl. charges) is transferred and posted as Director, Higher Education, Assam.
3) In the interest of public service, Dr. Indranoshee Das, ACS (DR-2004) Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, School Education Department and attached to SSA, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam Health & Family Welfare Department and Director, AYUSH, Assam as additional charge.