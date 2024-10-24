NMC Approves MBBS Course at PIMC, Grand Launch Event on Oct 26

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval to commence MBBS course for the academic year 2024-25 with an intake of 150 students at the PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital in Meghalaya.
In order to celebrate this momentous occasion, a grand event is scheduled for October 26, 2024 (Saturday) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Campus.
The ceremony will be graced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Several other cabinet ministers, MLAs, senior administrative officers, and distinguished dignitaries will be present at the occasion.
The celebration will commence at 10:00 am, featuring a festive atmosphere and a cultural extravaganza.
Organizers hope to make this occasion memorable and look forward to the attendance of esteemed guests and members of the community.