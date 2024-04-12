NMC Debunks Fake News On New Medical Colleges, Issues Notice

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notification addressing the circulation of fake news in the media regarding the establishment of new medical colleges and the allocation of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats in various medical institutions across the country.
Clarifying that authentic information is solely available on the NMC website, the commission emphasized that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not yet approved or sanctioned any new medical colleges or the expansion of UG/PG seats for the academic year 2024-25. Applications received for this academic term are currently undergoing evaluation.
According to an official statement released by the NMC, "Fake news has been observed in print/electronic media regarding the establishment of new medical colleges and the allocation of UG/PG seats in various medical courses. Such news articles either contain misleading headlines or baseless content."
The NMC reiterated that the MARB, NMC, has not granted approval for any new medical colleges or the augmentation of UG/PG seats for the academic year 2024-25 thus far. The commission assured that any decisions made in this regard will promptly be updated on the NMC website.
In light of this, the NMC advised all stakeholders and the general public to refrain from paying heed to misleading or unsubstantiated news items published in print or electronic media.