NMC Releases Fresh List Of Colleges To Start Postgraduate Medical Course

The National Medical Commission (NMC) unveiled a comprehensive list of medical colleges set to introduce new postgraduate courses and expand the intake of postgraduate seats for the upcoming academic year.
Approximately 172 colleges are slated to commence various postgraduate courses, including MD in Microbiology, MD/MS in Anatomy, MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, MD in Pharmacology, MD in Dermatology Venerology and Leprosy, and MD in Anaesthesiology, among others. Additionally, 37 colleges are poised to augment their PG medical seats.
As per the notification available on the official website of the NMC, communication regarding 209 additional online applications for the establishment of new PG medical courses and the augmentation of seats in existing PG medical courses for the academic year 2024-25 has been dispatched to concerned medical institutions and colleges. The institutes are urged to take necessary action within the stipulated timeframe.
Earlier, the NMC had disclosed a list comprising 154 colleges initiating new postgraduate courses and approximately 50 colleges enhancing their PG seats for the forthcoming academic session.
NMC has emphasized that communication concerning a total of 1077 online applications for PG medical courses has been conveyed to the respective medical institutions and colleges through the provided email IDs. Further communications regarding pending applications will be dispatched in due course.
Stakeholders and candidates can access the complete list of colleges on the official website of the NMC for detailed information.