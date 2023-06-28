QS World Rankings 2024: IIT Guwahati Enters World's Top 25 % Institutions List

The QS World University Rankings 2024 was released on Tuesday (June 27, 2023). It indicates that since 2014, IIT Guwahati has improved its rank by at least 237 places from 601-650 range in 2014 to 364th in 2023.

At rank 32 globally, the Research Citations per Faculty is the strongest indicator for IIT Guwahati with an average publication per faculty of ;5.0.