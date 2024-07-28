NTA Announces CUET UG 2024 Results | Check Here

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam from May 15 to 24 in a hybrid mode across 379 locations. The provisional answer key was released on July 7, and a re-exam was held on July 19 for over 1,000 candidates. The final answer keys were subsequently released on July 25.

The exam was conducted in Hybrid Mode for about 14,99,790 unique registered candidates. These candidates applied for various combinations of subjects across 283 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2024-2025 at various Examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad, as per the following schedule.