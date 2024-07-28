NTA Announces CUET UG 2024 Results | Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) (UG) 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the exam between May 15 and 29, as well as on July 19, can now access their results on the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam from May 15 to 24 in a hybrid mode across 379 locations. The provisional answer key was released on July 7, and a re-exam was held on July 19 for over 1,000 candidates. The final answer keys were subsequently released on July 25.
The exam was conducted in Hybrid Mode for about 14,99,790 unique registered candidates. These candidates applied for various combinations of subjects across 283 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2024-2025 at various Examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad, as per the following schedule.
The scores from the CUET UG 2024 will be utilized by around 250 universities, including prominent institutions such as Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), to determine admissions for first-year degree programs.