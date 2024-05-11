NTA Extends Registration Dates For UGC-NET 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration dates for the UGC NET 2024 exam. Prospective candidates can now visit the official website of the UGC NET to complete their application forms.
The new deadline for submission of online applications is May 15, 2024, with candidates able to fill out their applications until 11:59 pm on the final day. The window for submitting examination fees via Credit card/Debit card/Net banking/UPI has been extended to May 16-17, 2024. Additionally, corrections to application particulars can be made from May 18-20, 2024.
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the extension on X, stating, "Deadline for online submission of application form for UGC – NET June 2024 has been extended to 15th May. Best wishes to all the applicants."
The decision to extend the dates follows numerous requests from candidates, prompting the NTA to issue an official notification regarding the extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for UGC– NET June 2024.
The UGC-NET exam holds significant importance as it determines eligibility for various academic pursuits, including the Junior Research Fellowship, assistant professorship, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. NTA will administer the UGC-NET for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.