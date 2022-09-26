NTA Releases CUET PG 2022 Results | Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] -2022 today.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and helps establish better connections with the Universities.

The Examination was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Though CUET (PG) was voluntary for Universities, a total of 66 Universities including 27 Central Universities participated.

The CUET (PG) - 2022 was scheduled for approximately 607648 (Six Lakh seven thousand and six hundred forty-eight) candidates.

A single Examination enabled the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities and other participating Universities.

