NTA Reschedules SWAYAM January 2024 Semester Exam For Lok Sabha Polls

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the timetable for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester examination because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The exam will now take place on May 27 instead of the previously scheduled date of May 25.
The examination application process is currently in progress and will continue until April 18. The test will be held for a total of 456 courses. The deadline for making a successful transaction through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI is April 19, 11:50 pm. Applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their applications from April 20 to April 22.
The exam will take place in two sessions: the first one will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second one will be from 3pm to 6pm.
The Government of India has introduced SWAYAM, a program designed to uphold the three fundamental principles of the Education Policy - access, equity, and quality. The objective of this initiative is to provide high-quality teaching and learning materials to everyone, including those who are underprivileged.
The objective is to reduce the disparity in digital access for students who have not yet experienced the benefits of the digital age and are unable to participate fully in the knowledge-based economy.
It provides a wide range of online certification courses in various subjects. Examinations are held every semester and can be taken either in a computer-based format or a combination of computer-based and traditional paper-and-pen formats.
The responsibility of supervising the SWAYAM Exam for the January 2024 semester, which includes a total of 456 courses, has been given to the NTA.