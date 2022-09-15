NTA To Declare CUET UG Results on Sept 15

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be announced on Thursday.

This was announced by the Chairman of the University Grant Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results at 10pm today.

The CUET exam was held in six phases between July 15 to August 30 at 489 centres in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside the country.

The exam could be conducted in several places of Jharkhand.

Kumar said, “As per initial reports, due to slow Internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly.”

The candidates can check their results through the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The answer key of the CUET exam was officially released on August 8.