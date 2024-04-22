Odisha Announces Summer Vacation For Schools Amid Intense Heatwave

As Odisha continues to grapple with scorching heat waves, the state government announced summer vacations for all schools starting from April 25.
Odisha recorded temperatures soar to alarming heights amid heatwave warnings. Baripada town in Mayurbhanj reported a staggering maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, marking one of the hottest days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin from Bhubaneswar center reveals that nine locations across the state witnessed temperatures surpassing 43 degrees Celsius.
Nuapada town in western Odisha followed closely as the second hottest spot, registering a blistering 44 degrees Celsius. Other areas experiencing extreme heat included Talcher at 43.8 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar both at 43.6 degrees Celsius, among others.
In addition to these, 21 other places recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Even the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reached 41.6 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has issued an Orange Warning for several districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Nuapada, and others, advising precautionary measures against the heatwave. Meanwhile, regions like Balasore, Bhadrak, and Puri are expected to experience hot and humid weather, with the possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall in certain districts.
Responding to the severity of the situation, the Odisha government announced summer vacations for all schools starting from April 25. A statement from the government confirms the closure of all schools, including government, government-aided, and private institutions. Additionally, morning classes from 6:30 am to 10:30 am have been scheduled for three days prior to the vacation period, aiming to mitigate the impact of the intense heatwave.
This decision comes after a previous closure of schools from April 18 to 20 due to the extreme heatwave conditions, with temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in some areas of the state.