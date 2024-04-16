Parts Of India Continue To Witness Continued Heatwave Conditions

Heatwave conditions are anticipated to persist in various regions across India over the next five days, according to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Specifically, isolated pockets of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to experience heat wave conditions from April 16 to 20. Meanwhile, north Konkan, Saurashtra, and Kutch are likely to be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam experiencing heat waves on Wednesday and Thursday, and Telangana facing similar conditions from Tuesday to Thursday.
Additionally, the IMD forecasts hot and humid weather in several other regions during this period. Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as Rayalaseema, are expected to experience warm conditions from Tuesday to Saturday. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe are likely to see such weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, while coastal areas of Gujarat will experience it from Tuesday to Thursday. Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are forecasted to have warm nights from Thursday to Saturday, with Odisha experiencing the same from Wednesday to Saturday.
In early April, the first spell of heat wave conditions affected parts of east and peninsular India, including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana.
A heat wave is defined as a condition of air temperature that poses a serious risk to human health when exposed. It is determined based on temperature thresholds specific to each region. In some countries, the definition may include factors like humidity or the extreme percentile of temperatures.
According to IMD's advice, people are urged to avoid heat exposure by wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothes, covering their heads, and using a cloth, hat, or umbrella for protection.