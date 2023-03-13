Oscars Quiz: See Questions and Answers related to the Oscars

Oscars FAQs

1. Why is the Academy Award known as the "Oscar"?

The Oscar name, according to actress Bette Davis, came from her observation that her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson, appeared on the back of the statuette. Academy librarian Margaret Herrick, who once remarked that the statuette resembled her uncle Oscar, has also been given credit for the name. Sidney Skolsky, a columnist, insisted that he was the one who gave the honor its moniker. All of the above

Ans. All of the above

2. In which of the following years were the first Oscar awards presented?

1920 1923 1929 1933

Ans. 1929

3. Who was the 1st black actor to receive an Academy Award?

Hattie McDaniel Morgan Freeman Ariana DeBose James Edward

Ans. Hattie McDaniel

4. Which of the following won the Oscar for Best Feature Animated Film in 2023?

Turning Red Pinocchio Marcel the Shell with Shoes on None of the above

Ans. Pinocchio

5. Which of the following movies holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the most Oscar Wins?

Avengers: Infinity War Slumdog Millionaire Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Avatar

Ans. Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

6. Which actor has won the most Oscars?

Cate Blanchett Leonardo Di Caprio Katherine Hepburn None of the above

Ans. Katherine Hepburn

7. Which of the following won the Best Costume Design Oscar in 2023?

Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Jenny Beavan. Mrs Harris Goes to Paris Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All At Once Mary Zophres, Babylon

Ans. Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

8. Which actor has the most Oscar nominations in history?

Marilyn Monroe Katherine Hepburn Meryl Streep Al Pacino

Ans. Meryl Streep

9. Who was the first African-American actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor?

Sidney Poitier Denzel Washington Jamie Foxx Forest Whitaker

Ans. Sidney Poitier

10. Who won the Best Actor award for "The Godfather" at the 1973 Oscars?

Al Pacino Marlon Brando James Caan Robert Duvall

Ans. Marlon Brando