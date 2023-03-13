Oscars Quiz: See Questions and Answers related to the Oscars

The Academy Award, or Academy Award Merit, also known as the Oscar, is presented yearly by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This year, the 95th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. Take an Oscars Quiz for your knowledge.
The Oscars, also referred to as the Academy Awards, are regarded by many as the most prestigious and important honors in the world of entertainment. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) presents it each year. Every year, filmmakers, actors, and crew members from all over the world gather to honor the year's best achievements in filmmaking. The Oscars 2023 was another exciting event that highlighted the best films and performances from 2022. Winners receive a golden statuette as a trophy, which depicts a knight in the Art Deco style.
1. Why is the Academy Award known as the "Oscar"?
The Oscar name, according to actress Bette Davis, came from her observation that her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson, appeared on the back of the statuette.
Academy librarian Margaret Herrick, who once remarked that the statuette resembled her uncle Oscar, has also been given credit for the name.
Sidney Skolsky, a columnist, insisted that he was the one who gave the honor its moniker.
All of the above
Ans. All of the above
2. In which of the following years were the first Oscar awards presented?
1920
1923
1929
1933
Ans. 1929
3. Who was the 1st black actor to receive an Academy Award?
Hattie McDaniel
Morgan Freeman
Ariana DeBose
James Edward
Ans. Hattie McDaniel
4. Which of the following won the Oscar for Best Feature Animated Film in 2023?
Turning Red
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
None of the above
Ans. Pinocchio
5. Which of the following movies holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the most Oscar Wins?
Avengers: Infinity War
Slumdog Millionaire
Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
Avatar
Ans. Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
6. Which actor has won the most Oscars?
Cate Blanchett
Leonardo Di Caprio
Katherine Hepburn
None of the above
Ans. Katherine Hepburn
7. Which of the following won the Best Costume Design Oscar in 2023?
Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Beavan. Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Ans. Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
8. Which actor has the most Oscar nominations in history?
Marilyn Monroe
Katherine Hepburn
Meryl Streep
Al Pacino
Ans. Meryl Streep
9. Who was the first African-American actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor?
Sidney Poitier
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Forest Whitaker
Ans. Sidney Poitier
10. Who won the Best Actor award for "The Godfather" at the 1973 Oscars?
Al Pacino
Marlon Brando
James Caan
Robert Duvall
Ans. Marlon Brando