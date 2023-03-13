Oscars 2023: India's Journey So Far

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, are widely recognized as the most prestigious accolades in the realm of film. Since their inception in 1929, these awards have celebrated excellence in various cinematic categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, and Best Original Screenplay, among others. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), a professional organization representing more than 9,000 members of the film industry, presents these awards annually. Film industries from all around the world have vied for the coveted Oscar award, and India, acclaimed as the world's second-oldest and largest film industry, has made significant contributions to global cinema, leading to several instances of India's association with the Oscar awards.