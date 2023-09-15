Over 16K Teachers Position Vacant In Assam, Informs Education Minister

Assam is grappling with a severe shortage of educators, with over 16,000 teaching positions left unfilled in both schools and colleges across the state. This concerning revelation came from Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, during a session in the state assembly.
Schools in Assam are particularly hard-hit, facing a deficit of 15,752 teachers, while approximately 1,300 teaching positions in various colleges and universities throughout the state also remain vacant.
The shortage extends beyond teaching roles, as an additional 2,830 non-teaching positions in schools are currently unfilled. Moreover, key administrative positions, including 1,686 head teacher roles, 320 principal roles, and 499 vice-principal positions in both schools and colleges, remain vacant.
In the realm of higher education, 860 assistant professor positions in colleges across Assam are unfilled, exacerbating the challenge of maintaining quality education.
Furthermore, state-run universities in Assam are contending with a shortage of 465 teaching positions, which further adds to the pressing need for qualified educators.