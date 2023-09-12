Ranoj Pegu Introduces 6 New University Bills at Assam Assembly

On the first day of the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, six new university bills were introduced for six colleges in the state by education minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday.
According to sources, the university bills were introduced for Sibsagar College (Autonomous), Gurucharan College, Bongaigaon College, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Nowgong College (Autonomous) and Jagannath Borooah College (Autonomous).
Moreover, amendment bills for seven universities were also introduced at the assembly. The universities are- Gauhati University, Cotton University, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Madhabdev University, Assam Women’s University, Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) and Bodoland University.
Meanwhile, a repealing bill was also tabled for Assam Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperative Management.
It is learned that after the commencement of this Act, all the properties belonging to Assam Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperative Management will be placed in Sibsagar University.
Additionally, all the officers and staff against the sanctioned posts of Assam Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperative Management will be placed in Sibsagar University for the remaining term of their service in the manner provided in the Sibsagar University Act, 2023.
Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor of Rajib Gandhi University will be appointed as the Advisor of Higher Education Department, Government of Assam for his remaining term of office. He will continue to draw the existing pay and allowances as admissible as the Vice-Chancellor of the Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperative Management.