Over 50 Schools Join TeachTalks School Excellence Program in Guwahati

More than 50 schools from across Assam participated in the School Excellence Workshop organized by ADIG and Teachmint at Hotel Atithi in Guwahati today.
This initiative aimed to equip educational institutions with modern tools and strategies to enhance teaching and learning experiences.
The workshop featured an interactive session titled “Leveraging Technology for Holistic Education: Strategies for Effective Implementation in Schools,” where educators and school leaders explored the challenges and opportunities of integrating technology into classrooms.
The discussions emphasized the importance of digital literacy and teacher empowerment in achieving academic excellence.
The session was led by Mr. Sanjay Radhakrishnan, Strategy & Excellence at Teachmint, who shared insights on bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and the evolving needs of modern education.
Participants gained valuable knowledge about effective teaching methods, customized learning solutions, and more. This program is part of a collaborative effort between Teachmint and its partners to support educators in adopting digital tools for fostering a holistic classroom environment.
Mr. Sandeep Das, founder of ADIG Guwahati, expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with Teachmint’s TeachTalks, stating, “I am excited to empower educators in the region to leverage the full potential of technology. Given the unique challenges faced here, we aim to bridge gaps by providing innovative solutions and best practices. Our goal is to support teachers in delivering engaging and personalized learning experiences, ultimately fostering a more equitable and enriched educational environment for students. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Mijanur Rahman and Mr. Tarun Thokchom for their support in making this event a success.”
Participants praised the initiative for its practical approach and focus on empowering educators.
ADIG is committed to revolutionizing classrooms with smart solutions, including interactive smart boards, sound systems, displays, and projectors, thereby enhancing the educational experience for students throughout the region.