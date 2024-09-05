President Murmu Honors Educators With National Awards On Teachers’ Day

President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred National Awards on exemplary teachers from across the country in a prestigious ceremony held on Thursday. The event, marking Teachers' Day, was a celebration of the pivotal role educators play in shaping the future of the nation.
Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized the profound responsibility of teachers, urging them to foster not only academic excellence but also sensitivity, honesty, and enterprise in their students. She highlighted that true success lies in contributing to the welfare of others and instilling compassion and ethical conduct in students.
The President articulated that teaching transcends mere employment; it is a sacred mission crucial to human development. She stressed the importance of recognizing and nurturing each student's unique talents beyond mere academic performance. Teachers, according to Murmu, should focus on developing a child's natural abilities, whether in sports, leadership, or social activities.
In her speech, President Murmu also underscored the importance of upholding the dignity of women, stating that respect for women should be reflected in both words and actions. She reminded educators and parents of their role in promoting gender equality through education.
Echoing the thoughts of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, President Murmu encouraged teachers to continually seek knowledge to enhance their teaching effectiveness. She expressed confidence that dedicated educators would inspire their students to help transform India into a global knowledge hub.
Concluding her address, President Murmu reiterated that great teachers are fundamental to building a great nation. She urged educators and students alike to embrace a global mindset and world-class skills, believing that such aspirations will lead to a developed and progressive India.