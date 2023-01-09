Padma Vibhushan Award Winners List

The Padma Awards Committee, which is established annually by the Prime Minister, considers each nomination that has been submitted for a Padma Award. The Cabinet Secretary presides over the Padma Awards Committee, which also features the Home Secretary, the Secretary to the President, and anywhere from four to six other eminent citizens. The committee makes its recommendations to the Prime Minister and the President of India.

Padma Vibhushan follows Bharat Ratna as the highest civilian honor India can bestow. It is given for exceptional and distinguished service in any field: Art, Social Work, Public Affairs, Science and Engineering, Poetry, Promotion of Education, Trade & Industry, Sports, and many more. In this list, we have mentioned the names of all the winners of Padma Vibhushan.