Sampoorna NGO Successfully Conducts Fourth Free Health Camp in Guwahati

Sampoorna (An initiative of Deepjyoti India Foundation, Mumbai) NGO successfully conducted their fourth Free Health Camp in Guwahati on June 15, 2024. This time it was for the residents of Bhabadadevi Memorial Philanthropic Trust- Seneh, Kahilipara.
The event began with an inspiring health awareness speech by Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, Renowned Gynaecological Surgical Oncologist and Ex-Director, Dr Bhubaneshwar Borooah Cancer Institute. He emphasized on the importance of regular health check-ups and a balanced lifestyle, the significance of mental health, and the benefits of a nutritious diet.
Following the informative session, a general yoga, pranayama and short meditation workshop was conducted by certified yoga instructor, Mr Rituraj Baruah from Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya, Guwahati..This was targeted to help the elderly residents to incorporate a more holistic lifestyle for overall vitality and health.
Shri Atul Chandra Baruah (President) and Dr NC Rabha (Managing Trustee) of Bhabadadevi Trust appreciated Sampoorna NGO's mission and its initiatives with interest to collaborate in more voluntary camps focused on the elderly in the future. They also agreed on the NGO’s goal to have follow up visits after conducting camps to verify that all the needs of the patients were met.
Thereafter Free health check up, awareness and screening camp was conducted.The team of the day included Dr. Kaushik Jagannath Kataki, Radiation Oncologist at Dr Bhuwaneshwar Borooah Cancer Institute, Mrs. Amrita Borkotoky, Program Director of Sampoorna NGO, Dr Abhijit Sharma, Physiotherapist and MSW students from Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Guwahati Unit.
Details of all the patient’s clinical issues, investigations and medications required have been collected. It was decided to conduct a follow up camp shortly for the investigations and distribution of the required medicines.
After successfully concluding the health camp, the residents and all the people involved in the camp had a wonderful lunch arranged voluntarily by Mr. Ankit Patni and family.