PCI Approves Pharmacy Programs at Assam Don Bosco University

With this, 60 seats each will be offered in Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) and Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharm).
Assam Don Bosco University has become one of the institutes in Assam approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to offer Pharmacy programmes.

Commenting on this approval from PCI, the Head of the Institute of Pharmacy at the university, Professor (Dr) Raja Chakraborty, who has been in the field of Pharmacy Education for 15 years said, “We have worked out with the state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced laboratories such as the pharmacy lab, research lab, and clinical skill lab, all equipped with the latest equipment essential for comprehensive pharmacy education. Additionally, our library offers an extensive collection of textbooks and journals dedicated to pharmacy, serving as a comprehensive source of learning for our students.”

"I am confident that with these new facilities, our institute will nurture talented individuals who will make significant contributions to the pharmacy field and the betterment of humanity as a whole,” he added.

