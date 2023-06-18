PCI Approves Pharmacy Programs at Assam Don Bosco University

Commenting on this approval from PCI, the Head of the Institute of Pharmacy at the university, Professor (Dr) Raja Chakraborty, who has been in the field of Pharmacy Education for 15 years said, “We have worked out with the state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced laboratories such as the pharmacy lab, research lab, and clinical skill lab, all equipped with the latest equipment essential for comprehensive pharmacy education. Additionally, our library offers an extensive collection of textbooks and journals dedicated to pharmacy, serving as a comprehensive source of learning for our students.”