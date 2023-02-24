Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Note: Once students have accessed the Periyar University result 2023, they should carefully review their marksheet. In the event of a discrepancy, students should get in touch with the university immediately.

About Periyar University

According to the university's website, Periyar University was established in Salem by the government of Tamil Nadu on September 17, 1997, in accordance with the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University's service area encompasses the cities of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022, has declared that the university ranks 63rd among Indian higher education institutions.