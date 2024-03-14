UGC Releases Guidelines On National Minimum Standards For Creches

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification regarding the National Minimum Standards and Protocol for Creches (Operation and Management). According to the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, the UGC stated that any organization with 50 or more employees must provide a creche facility within a specified proximity.
The UGC released an official statement stating that the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 now requires all establishments with fifty or more employees to provide a creche facility. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has created the National Guidelines for Establishing and Operating Creches under the Maternity Benefit Act 2017.
A Creche is a facility that offers a secure and loving atmosphere for children when their parents or guardians are working. These centers place a high importance on the well-being of the children, providing them with healthy meals and a safe environment. Additionally, they engage the children in educational activities that are suitable for their age, aiming to enhance their overall growth and development.
The proposal suggests expanding the availability of the creche facility to include children aged 6 months to 6 years of all employees, including those who are temporary, daily wage, consultant, and contractual personnel.
The creche should be situated either near or at the workplace site or in the vicinity of the beneficiaries, within a distance of 500 meters. It is required for the creche to operate for a duration of 8 to 10 hours.
A creche unit can accommodate a maximum of 30 children. It is advised to have one adult for every 10 children under the age of 3, along with an additional helper. For children between the ages of 3 and 6, the recommended ratio is one adult for every 20 children, also with an extra helper. In both cases, there should be a designated creche in-charge.
It is necessary to assign a single guard who will be responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the children.